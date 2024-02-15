Deere, Fastly fall; AppLovin, Shake Shack rise, Thursday, 2/15/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:
Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO), down $1.48 to $48.80.
The seller of routers, switches and software trimmed its profit forecast for its fiscal year.
Deere & Co. (DE), down $20.39 to $364.39.
The agricultural equipment maker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
AppLovin Corp. (APP), up $10.35 to $57.22.
The mobile app technology company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.
Twilio Inc. (TWLO), down $10.81 to $61.46.
The communication software company gave investors a weak sales forecast for the current quarter.
Informatica Inc. (INFA), up $4.05 to $34.18.
The software company beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.
Fastly Inc. (FSLY), down $6.84 to $16.70.
The cloud software developer gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), up $19.43 to $97.51.
The burger chain reported encouraging fourth-quarter financial results.
Crocs Inc. (CROX), up $7.79 to $116.16.
The footwear company's fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.