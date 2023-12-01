Dell, Marvell Technology fall; Ulta Beauty, UiPath rise, Friday, 12/1/2023

The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday: Dell, Marvell Technology fall; Ulta Beauty, UiPath rise

NEW YORK --

Dell Technologies Inc., down $3.94 to $71.93.

The computer and technology services provider reported discouraging third-quarter revenue.

Marvell Technology Inc., down $2.93 to $52.80.

The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.

Ulta Beauty Inc., up $46.04 to $472.03.

The beauty products retailer beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.

UiPath Inc., up $5.28 to $25.04.

The enterprise automation software developer raised its sales forecast for the year.

Elastic N.V., up $29.84 to $110.20.

The software developer beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Pfizer Inc., down $1.56 to $28.91.

The pharmaceutical company said it will abandon plans to continue developing a twice-daily obesity drug.

Genesco Inc., down $6.01 to $31.36.

The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories trimmed its profit forecast for the year.

Tilly’s Inc., down 11 cents to $8.16.

The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.