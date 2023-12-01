Dell, Marvell Technology fall; Ulta Beauty, UiPath rise, Friday, 12/1/2023
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Dell Technologies Inc., down $3.94 to $71.93.
The computer and technology services provider reported discouraging third-quarter revenue.
Marvell Technology Inc., down $2.93 to $52.80.
The chipmaker gave investors a disappointing financial forecast.
Ulta Beauty Inc., up $46.04 to $472.03.
The beauty products retailer beat analysts' third-quarter earnings forecasts.
UiPath Inc., up $5.28 to $25.04.
The enterprise automation software developer raised its sales forecast for the year.
Elastic N.V., up $29.84 to $110.20.
The software developer beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.
Pfizer Inc., down $1.56 to $28.91.
The pharmaceutical company said it will abandon plans to continue developing a twice-daily obesity drug.
Genesco Inc., down $6.01 to $31.36.
The seller of footwear, hats, clothing and accessories trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Tilly’s Inc., down 11 cents to $8.16.
The clothing and accessories retailer gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for its current quarter.