Dick's Sporting Goods, State Street rise; Nordstrom falls

August 25, 2021, 8:20 PM
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc., up $15.21 to $129.60.

The sporting goods chain reported a surge in revenues, a special dividend and doubled its stock buyback program.

Nordstrom Inc., down $6.67 to $31.14.

The retailer said its quarterly sales were still below the pre-pandemic 2019 period.

Toll Brothers Inc., up $2.62 to $63.66.

The homebuilder reported earnings that came in well ahead of analysts' forecasts.

Avnet Inc., up 81 cents to $40.45.

The technology company raised its dividend by 9.1%.

State Street Corp., up $2.43 to $92.

Rising bond yields helped bank stocks because they allow banks to charge higher interest rates on loans.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $3.87 to $36.86.

Investors were disappointed with the retailer's outlook for its third quarter.

Microchip Technology Inc., up $3.40 to $151.45.

The company announced a 2-for-1 stock split that will take place in October.

Digital Realty Trust Inc., down $2.95 to $158.63.

Real estate investment trusts were among the sectors lagging the rest of the market.

