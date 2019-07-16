Domino's, Arrow fall while Blue Apron, Charles Schwab rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:
JB Hunt Transport Services Inc., up $5.15 to $97.73
The trucking and logistics company's second quarter profit beat Wall Street's forecasts.
First Horizon National Corp., up 99 cents to $15.79
The bank holding company's second quarter results beat Wall Street expectations.
Arrow Electronics Inc., down $1.25 to $67.65
The electronic components distributor slashed its profit forecast because of weak demand.
Domino's Pizza Inc., down $23.38 to $246.54
The pizza chain's key sales measure fell far short of Wall Street forecasts in the second quarter.
Wintrust Financial Corp., down $4.98 to $65.07
The bank holding company's second quarter results fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Charles Schwab Corp., up $1.33 to $41.63
The financial adviser reported a rise in brokerage accounts and beat Wall Street's second quarter forecasts.
Goldman Sachs Group Inc., up $3.94 to $215.52
The investment bank's second quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Blue Apron Holdings Inc., up $2.72 to $10.38
The meal-kit company said it will start offering recipes with Beyond Meat's plant-based food.