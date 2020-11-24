Dow 30,000: Other times the Dow has crossed milestones The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday. Here are other times the Dow first closed above 1,000-point milestones.

1,000: November 14, 1972

2,000: January 8, 1987

3,000: April 17, 1991

4,000: February 23, 1995

5,000: November 21, 1995

6,000: October 14, 1996

7,000: February 13, 1997

8,000: July 16, 1997

9,000: April 6, 1998

10,000: March 29, 1999

11,000: May 3, 1999

12,000: October 19, 2006

13,000: April 25, 2007

14,000: July 19, 2007

15,000: May 7, 2013

16,000: November 21, 2013

17,000: July 3, 2014

18,000: December 23, 2014

19,000: November 22, 2016

20,000: January. 25, 2017

21,000: March 1, 2017

22,000: August 2, 2017

23,000: October 18, 2017

24,000: November 30, 2017

25,000: January 4, 2018

26,000: January 17, 2018

27,000: July 11, 2019

28,000: November 15, 2019

29,000: January 15, 2020

Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet