Dow 30,000: Other times the Dow has crossed milestones
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 30,000 points for the first time Tuesday. Here are other times the Dow first closed above 1,000-point milestones.
1,000: November 14, 1972
2,000: January 8, 1987
3,000: April 17, 1991
4,000: February 23, 1995
5,000: November 21, 1995
6,000: October 14, 1996
7,000: February 13, 1997
8,000: July 16, 1997
9,000: April 6, 1998
10,000: March 29, 1999
11,000: May 3, 1999
12,000: October 19, 2006
13,000: April 25, 2007
14,000: July 19, 2007
15,000: May 7, 2013
16,000: November 21, 2013
17,000: July 3, 2014
18,000: December 23, 2014
19,000: November 22, 2016
20,000: January. 25, 2017
21,000: March 1, 2017
22,000: August 2, 2017
23,000: October 18, 2017
24,000: November 30, 2017
25,000: January 4, 2018
26,000: January 17, 2018
27,000: July 11, 2019
28,000: November 15, 2019
29,000: January 15, 2020
Source: S&P Dow Jones Indices, FactSet