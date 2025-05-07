Edmunds: Five great budget performance cars for under $35,000

This photo provided by Edmunds shows the 2025 Mustang. Buying an entry-level Mustang EcoBoost is an inexpensive way to get behind the wheel of an American icon. (Courtesy of Edmunds via AP)

New car prices continue to rise for the latest high-performance sports cars. Even a new Chevrolet Corvette, long considered a performance bargain compared to the likes of the Porsche 911, has a starting price of almost $70,000. But that doesn’t mean driving enthusiasts on a budget can’t find a car that’s both fulfilling to drive and genuinely capable.

The auto experts at Edmunds have come up with their five favorite performance vehicles for under $35,000. True, you won’t be able to buy anything with a V8. The same applies to electric power — the best-value electric performers cost more. But the vehicles listed here have other distinct advantages. All of the following prices include destination fees.

There’s some irony in the first vehicle in a list of budget-performance cars not being a car at all. But Dodge’s Hornet isn’t your usual small SUV. First off, it has an Italian heritage. Though you wouldn’t know it by its styling, the Hornet shares much of its mechanical design with the Alfa Romeo Tonale small luxury SUV. Second, it’s genuinely powerful for a pint-size SUV. The GT version has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine that cranks out 268 horsepower and is good enough to get you from 0 to 60 mph in about 6.5 seconds. Another bonus: It has standard all-wheel drive for all-season driving and more cargo space than the typical performance car.

2025 Hornet starting price: $31,590

A Ford Mustang GT with its rumbly V8 is well beyond our $35,000 price cap. But the less expensive Ford Mustang EcoBoost is a viable substitute. Having a turbocharged four-cylinder under the hood might seem like heresy, but you can’t argue with the output of 315 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. With its 10-speed automatic spinning the rear wheels, the Mustang EcoBoost can sprint from 0 to 60 mph in a quick 5.6 seconds. The newest Mustang provides a classic American driving experience while being comfortable, stylish and well equipped with the latest technology features.

2025 Mustang coupe starting price: $33,515

You’re as likely to see a Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster in the hands of a cool-headed retiree on lonesome canyon roads as you are spotting one ripping through cones at an autocross. In both cases, the Miata’s appeal comes down to the fun-to-drive fundamentals. A four-cylinder engine directs 181 horsepower to the rear wheels through either a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. That’s not much, but you don’t need much when the car is as light as the Miata. A manual-equipped Miata went from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds at the Edmunds test track. Beyond the numbers, the Miata is all about playfulness. Quick steering, nimble handling and an easy-to-lower top combine to make any drive worthwhile.

2025 MX-5 Miata starting price: $30,715

The Subaru BRZ and Toyota 86 are mechanically related. Both use a four-cylinder rated at 228 horsepower that sends its power to the rear wheels through a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission. Edmunds found these cars can sprint to 60 mph in about 6 seconds when equipped with the manual. There’s enough power to be entertaining but not enough to get a new driver in too much trouble, making these fantastic beginner’s sports cars. And there’s a low center of gravity and classic rear-wheel-drive balance to help drivers enjoyably learn about car control. But the Toyabaru twins don’t stop being fun once you master them.

2025 Toyota GR86 starting price: $31,135; 2025 Subaru BRZ starting price: $32,380

The Volkswagen GTI is the quintessential budget performance hatchback. It’s fun and engaging to drive yet practical and comfortable day to day. Few cars can do as many things as well as the GTI. Its turbocharged four-cylinder engine produces 241 horsepower. For 2025, every GTI has a seven-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. Edmunds has found it’s good for a 5.9-second 0-60 mph sprint. Besides performance, the GTI has a spacious cabin and a generous cargo area for its size. The original hot hatch that traces its American lineage all the way back to 1983 is a solid performance value.

Starting manufacturer’s suggested retail price: $33,640

Spending less than $35,000 can get you a fun vehicle to drive in 2025. Each model here has distinct advantages. You’ll likely prefer the Hornet or Golf GTI if space and practicality are priorities. The Miata, BRZ and GR86 all provide a great feel and connection to the road; picking one of these comes down to whether you want a convertible top or the extra security of a coupe. The Mustang can’t be beat for its classic pony car styling and heritage.

This story was provided to The Associated Press by the automotive website Edmunds. Josh Jacquot is a contributor at Edmunds.