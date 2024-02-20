Enpro, Axsome Therapeutics fall; Walmart, Medtronic rise, Tuesday, 2/20/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Tuesday:
Walmart Inc. (WMT), up $5.18 to $175.55.
The nations' largest retailer reported strong fourth-quarter earnings and raised its dividend.
Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD), down 83 cents to $13.84.
The medical device maker's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.
Sapiens International Corp. (SPNS), up $1.71 to $30.63.
The provider of software and services to the insurance industry reported strong fourth-quarter financial results.
Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (AXSM), down $10.66 to $82.15.
The biopharmaceutical company's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street expected.
Medtronic Plc. (MDT), up $2.47 to $86.89.
The medical device company raised its earnings forecast for the year.
Westlake Corp. (WLK), down $10.79 to $133.36.
The chemical company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.
Vizio Holding Corp. (VZIO), up $1.42 to $10.95.
Walmart is buying the smart TV maker for $2.3 billion.
Enpro Inc. (NPO), down $11.45 to $154.06.
The industrial products maker reported weak fourth-quarter financial results.