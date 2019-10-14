EU moves toward an arms export ban against Turkey

European Union nations are venting outrage at Turkey's offensive in northern Syria and are joining France and Germany in banning arms sales to Ankara, a rare move against a NATO ally for many of them.

Interested in Turkey? Add Turkey as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Turkey news, video, and analysis from ABC News. Add Interest

Many EU foreign ministers were looking beyond a strong statement condemning the military operation that has destabilized the whole region and wanted to make sure their move would carry some sting.

Over the years, Turkey has become increasingly less dependent on European nations for its defense needs and it was unclear what the impact of such a measure would be.

The EU nations also prepared sanctions against Turkish officials and companies involved in controversial gas drillings in the Mediterranean Sea off EU member state Cyprus and said they were ready to activate it at short notice.