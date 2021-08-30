EU set to recommend reinstating restrictions on US travelers

European Union diplomats say the bloc plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country

August 30, 2021, 10:26 AM
2 min read

BRUSSELS -- The European Union plans to recommend that its member states reinstate restrictions on tourists from the U.S. because of rising coronavirus infection levels in the country, EU diplomats said Monday.

A decision to remove the U.S. from a safe list of countries for nonessential travel would reverse advice from June, when the 27-nation bloc recommended lifting restrictions on U.S. travelers before the summer tourism season.

The guidance could come as early as this week, according to the EU diplomats. They spoke on condition of anonymity because the review process was still ongoing.

Any decision would be nonbinding, however. The EU has no unified COVID-19 tourism policy and national governments have the authority to decide whether they keep their borders open to U.S. tourists.

The European Council updates the list based on criteria relating to coronavirus infection levels. It gets reviewed every two weeks.

The threshold for being on the EU list is having not more than 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants over the last 14 days. Coronavirus cases have surged in the U.S. in recent weeks, running at more than 1,100 a day, the highest level since mid-March.

Last week, new cases per day averaged over 152,000, turning the clock back to the end of January, and the number of people in the hospital with the coronavirus was around 85,000, a number not seen since early February.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at:

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

Top Stories

Hurricane Ida live updates: Downgraded to tropical storm, system moves farther inland

33 minutes ago

Hurricanes explained by Ginger Zee

Jul 16, 9:46 AM

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

Aug 30, 12:24 AM

US special operations vets carry out daring mission to save Afghan allies

Aug 27, 5:00 AM

Afghanistan’s collapse explained by Martha Raddatz

Aug 18, 9:15 PM

Top Stories

Caldor Fire spreads toward Lake Tahoe

Aug 28, 9:07 AM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

1 hour ago

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

The Latest: France requires virus pass for 2M workers

2 hours ago

New study sheds light on long-term effects of COVID-19

Aug 27, 4:21 PM

Top Stories

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Caldor Fire spreads toward Lake Tahoe

Aug 28, 9:07 AM

New study sheds light on long-term effects of COVID-19

Aug 27, 4:21 PM

Biden loses his base on Afghanistan: The Note

1 hour ago

The Latest: France requires virus pass for 2M workers

2 hours ago

Top Stories

More than 1,200 COVID-19 deaths reported in 1 day

Aug 27, 9:09 PM

Caldor Fire spreads toward Lake Tahoe

Aug 28, 9:07 AM

New study sheds light on long-term effects of COVID-19

Aug 27, 4:21 PM

Texas man who worked against COVID measures dies from virus

Aug 29, 5:04 PM

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

Aug 29, 12:10 PM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events