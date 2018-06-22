Exxon Mobil and CarMax jump; Red Hat and Tesla tumble

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Friday:

Exxon Mobil Corp., up $1.69 to $81.38

Energy companies and oil prices rallied after OPEC said it will produce more oil, but not as much as investors feared.

Red Hat Inc., down $25.59 to $142.14

The open source software company cut its sales forecast and pointed to the stronger U.S. dollar.

CarMax Inc., up $9.14 to $80.19

The used car company had a stronger first quarter than Wall Street expected.

Hain Celestial Group Inc., up 56 cents to $29.74

The New York Post reported that Pilgrim's Pride offered to buy Hain's protein business.

Tesla Inc., down $13.88 to $333.63

Reuters reported that Tesla plans to close 12 solar facilities as part of the job cuts it announced recently.

Harley-Davidson Inc., down $1.03 to $44.21

Investors fretted about the possible impact of retaliatory tariffs slapped on U.S. goods by the European Union.

Johnson & Johnson, up $1.39 to $122.84

Health care stocks were among the top performers Friday.

Autodesk Inc., down $1.23 to $136.51

Technology companies fared worse than the rest of the market.