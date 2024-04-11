Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise, Thursday, 4/11/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday: Fastenal, CarMax fall; Alpine Immune Sciences, Arvinas rise

The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Thursday:

Fastenal Co. (FAST), down $3.58 to $71.16.

The distributor of nuts and bolts to the construction industry reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.

CarMax Inc. (KMX), down $9.29 to $70.01.

The used car chain's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. (ALPN), up $17.32 to $64.36.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals is buying the biopharmaceutical company for about $4.9 billion.

Arvinas Inc. (ARVN), up $1.99 to $38.72.

The biopharmaceutical company signed a licensing deal with Novartis over a potential prostate cancer treatment.

Rocket Lab USA Inc. (RKLB), up 18 cents to $3.92.

The developer of rocket launch and control systems announced a $32 million contract with the U.S. Space Force.

Peabody Energy Corp. (BTU), down 3 cents to $23.54.

The Missouri-based coal miner gave investors a disappointing financial update.

Northern Technologies International Corp. (NTIC), up $1.59 to $13.69.

The rust and corrosion prevention company beat analysts' fiscal second-quarter earnings forecasts.

Conn’s Inc. (CONN), up 23 cents to $3.42.

The Texas-based furniture and appliance chain fell short of Wall Street's sales forecasts.