Six Flags, Energizer rise; Tyson Foods, Catalent fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday:
Tyson Foods Inc., down $9.96 to $50.73.
The maker of Jimmy Dean sausages and Ball Park Franks reported disappointing first-quarter financial results.
Energizer Holdings Inc., up $2 to $34.74.
The battery maker beat analysts' first-quarter earnings forecasts.
PacWest Bancorp, up 21 cents to $5.97.
The bank slashed its dividend.
Six Flags Entertainment Corp., up $4.18 to $26.62.
The amusement park operator beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.
Zscaler Inc.., up $18.46 to $107.92.
The cloud-based security company gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Catalent Inc., down $12.29 to $35.46.
The drug manufacturer postponed publishing its financial results.
Viatris Inc, up 54 cents to $9.82.
The generic drugmaker reported strong first-quarter earnings.
Devon Energy Corp., up 64 cents to $51.
Energy companies gained ground along with rising crude oil prices.