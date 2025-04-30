Ford CEO welcomes relief on tariffs but says more work is needed on trade policies to spur growth

Ford's top executive is welcoming revisions to auto import rules but says more work is needed to craft trade policies that spur growth in the U.S. auto industry

A scrolling teleprompter for Jim Farley, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ford, is seen as he speaks at the Ford Motor Company Kentucky Truck Plant about trade policy during the launch of the 2025 Ford Expedition, Wednesday, April 30, 2025, in Louisville, Ky. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Ford Motor Company's top executive on Wednesday welcomed revisions to auto import rules but said more work is needed to craft trade policies that spur growth in the U.S. auto industry.

Ford CEO Jim Farley touted his company's domestic production, saying it outpaces competitors, as he attended the rollout of the company's 2025 Expedition SUV at its massive truck plant in Kentucky.

Farley focused on trade policies during his remarks to plant workers, a day after President Donald Trump signed executive orders to relax some of his 25% tariffs on automobiles and auto parts.

“The changes this week on tariff plans will help ease the impact of tariffs for automakers, suppliers and consumers,” Farley said. “But this is what we really care about. We need to continue to work closely with the administration on a comprehensive set of policies to support our shared vision of that healthy and growing auto industry. And we are not there yet.”

Farley pointed to Ford's Kentucky Truck Plant, which employs nearly 9,000 workers, as “a shining example of American manufacturing.” Ford has another auto production plant across town in Louisville. The venerable automaker opened the truck plant for a media tour Wednesday, showing off its synchronized assembly lines.

Farley took aim at Ford's competitors in his speech, saying if they matched Ford's level of domestic production, it would be a boon for U.S. manufacturing and employment.

“More than 80% of the vehicles Ford sells in America are assembled in America — plus we export significantly," he said. "If each of our competitors matched that commitment, it would mean 4 million more vehicles assembled in America every single year.

“If our competition matched Ford and moved auto assembly to the U.S., that would equal the production level of as many as 15 new assembly plants like this one – and that’s not even counting the supplier parts to support them. That would mean hundreds of thousands of new jobs in America.”

While Ford touts its domestic production, the automaker continues to import vehicles and parts from Mexico as well as engines from Canada.

Trump signed one order on Tuesday that amended his previous 25% auto tariffs, making it easier for vehicles that are assembled in the U.S. with foreign parts to avoid prohibitively high import taxes.

The major car companies recently said sales rose sharply in March, with most reporting double-digit gains. For some companies, the strong performance helped make up for a sluggish start to the year. Some industry observers said the March numbers were expected to be higher due to some buying ahead of the anticipated imposition of tariffs.

As discussions on trade and domestic production continue with Trump's administration, Farley called for policies that encourage exports and reward companies like Ford that export American-produced products.

“So many of the vehicles we build here are exported around the globe,” he said. “Shouldn’t we get credit for that? Those are American jobs. And we have to keep working on affordable parts to ensure that those supply chains promote domestic growth and affordable vehicles in our country.”

Ford also said Wednesday that it is extending its “employee pricing” offer to vehicle buyers through the July 4th weekend. Farley said the offer has “struck a chord” with consumers.