GameStop, Pivotal Software fall; Campbell, Salesforce rise

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:
Salesforce.com Inc., up $7.63 to $158.44
The customer-management software developer blew away Wall Street's first quarter profit forecasts and raised its outlook for the year.
Pivotal Software Inc., down $7.65 to $10.89
The cloud-computing company slashed its revenue forecast the year.
GameStop Corp., down $2.78 to $5.04
The video game retailer's first quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts and it is eliminating its quarterly dividend.
Halliburton Co., down 77 cents to $21.19
Energy shares fell as the price of oil slumped after a report showing an unexpected jump in U.S. supplies.
American Eagle Outfitters Inc., up 2 cents to $18.54
The clothing and apparel retailer's first quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.
Campbell Soup Co., up $3.82 to $41.93
The maker of canned soup, Pepperidge Farm cookies and V8 juice beat analysts' first quarter profit forecasts.
Vera Bradley Inc., up 19 cents to $11.33
The handbag and accessories company beat Wall Street's first quarter profit and revenue forecasts.
Guidewire Software Inc., down $2.95 to $95.15
The insurance software company cut its revenue forecast for the year.