Gap, Zscaler rise; Veeva Systems, MongoDB fall, Friday, 5/31/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Gap, Zscaler rise; Veeva Systems, MongoDB fall

Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV), down $20.88 to $173.31.

The provider of cloud-based software services gave investors a revenue forecast that fell short of Wall Street expectations.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB), down $77.73 to $232.67.

The database platform trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.

Zscaler Inc. (ZS), up $7.47 to $164.12.

The cloud-based information security provider raised its earnings forecast for its fiscal year.

SentinelOne Inc. (S), down $2.93 to $16.49.

The cybersecurity provider cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Ulta Beauty Inc. (ULTA), up 91 cents to $386.49.

The beauty products retailer beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Gap Inc. (GPS), up $5.89 to $28.41.

The clothing chain's first-quarter profit beat analysts' forecasts.

VF Corp. (VFC), up $1.46 to $13.79.

The maker of North Face and Timberland products named Michelle Choe as president of its Vans brand.

NetApp Inc. (NTAP), up 88 cents to $117.38.

The data storage company beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter financial forecasts.