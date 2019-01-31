GE shares rise as company reports profit, settlement

After years of belt-tightening and spinoffs that ate into revenue and profits, General Electric Co. reported fourth-quarter net income of $761 million, sending shares up 10 percent n premarket trading.

The company also reached a $1.5 billion settlement with the Department of Justice over its subprime mortgage business before the 2008 financial crisis. The Boston-based industrial conglomerate is considerably smaller now than it was before becoming entangled in the financial crisis a decade ago and is seeking to get even smaller, intending to sell its health care business and possibly others.

GE said it had profit of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and discontinued operations, came to 17 cents per share, slightly less than the 18 cents per share that analysts were expecting.

Even though earnings came up short of projections, investors seemed encouraged by increased revenue and profit across most of its segments.

The industrial conglomerate posted revenue of $33.28 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts of $32.01 billion and last year's $31.6 billion fourth quarter.

Despite the mostly good news for GE, the struggles in its power division continued. Orders in the segment were down 19 percent and revenue was down 25 percent from the same quarter in 2017, resulting in a loss of $872 million.

The company blamed "execution and operational problems," among other issues, and said discipline and project management were among its priorities in the power division going forward.

GE announced last quarter that it was splitting its power business into two separate divisions: a gas-focused division and a second unit that will include steam, grid solutions, nuclear and power conversion. That planned split has led some analysts to think that GE might be considering spinning off all but the gas-related parts of its power business.

All other segments earned a profit with the exception of its financing division, GE Capital, which the company said it intends to shrink. GE's aviation segment was particularly strong, where with increased orders and revenue generating 20 percent in profits.

GE shares have increased 20 percent since the beginning of the year, but are still down 43 percent in the last 12 months.

—————

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on GE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/GE