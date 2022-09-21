General Mills, Walmart rise; Chemours, Carnival fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday:
General Mills Inc., up $4.31 to $79.72.
The maker of Cheerios, Yoplait yogurt and other packaged foods raised its profit forecast for the year.
Coty Inc., up 25 cents to $8.04.
The owner of CoverGirl and Clairol beauty brands gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Chemours Co., down $2.59 to $28.14.
The chemical company trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.
Carnival Corp., down 71 cents to $9.71.
Cruise lines fell as Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a Category 4 storm after battering Puerto Rico.
Walmart Inc., up $1.22 to $134.77.
The nation's largest retailer said it will hire 40,000 U.S. workers for the holidays, a majority of them seasonal workers.
Freeport-McMoRan Inc., down $1.62 to $28.10.
The copper miner slipped along with prices for the base metal.
Viatris Inc., unchanged at $9.04.
The healthcare company's partner on a potential multiple sclerosis treatment gave investors an encouraging development update.
Beyond Meat Inc., down 13 cents to $15.90.
The plant-based meat maker suspended a top executive after he was charged with felony battery.