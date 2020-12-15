Germany demands EU agency approve vaccine before Christmas Germany is increasing the pressure on the European Union’s regulatory agency, with its health minister, a leading hospital association and lawmakers all demanding that the agency approve a coronavirus vaccine before Christmas

BERLIN -- Germany on Tuesday increased the pressure on European regulators to speed up their review of a coronavirus vaccine, with its health minister, a hospital association and several lawmakers urging that the vaccine be given the stamp of approval by next week.

“Our goal is an approval before Christmas," Health Minister Jens Spahn told reporters. “We want to still start vaccinating this year.”

Spahn added that he “welcomed” German media reports that said the European Medicines Agency, or EMA, would finalize its approval process of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine by Dec. 23, instead of at a Dec. 29 meeting.

The EMA could not immediately be reached for comment on exactly when it would release its findings on the approval process.

Italy, where Europe’s coronavirus outbreak erupted in February and which now leads the continent in the COVID-19 death count, is also pressing for a safe, accelerated approval process.

“My hope is that the EMA, in compliance with all safety procedures, will be able to approve the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier than expected and that vaccinations can also begin in the countries of the European Union as soon as possible,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said in a statement.

Spahn has expressed impatience with the EMA for days, noting that Germany has created some 440 vaccination centers, activated about 10,000 doctors and medical staff and was ready to start mass vaccinations immediately.

Spahn is pushing for a quick approval of a new vaccine developed by Germany’s BioNTech and American drugmaker Pfizer that is already being used in Britain, the United States, Canada and other countries. But Germany cannot start vaccinations because it is still waiting for approval by the EMA, which evaluates drugs and vaccines for the EU's 27 nations.

Seeing the vaccine being given to thousands of people elsewhere was galling for many Germans.

“It cannot be that a vaccine that has been developed in Germany is only approved and vaccinated (here) in January,” said Christine Aschenberg-Dugnus, a federal lawmaker with the pro-business Free Democrats.

The German Hospital Association chimed in, demanding that the EU shorten its lengthy approval process and issue emergency authorization for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

“I am asking myself if we really need time until Dec. 29 to reach the approval of the vaccination in Europe — Europe should try to get an emergency authorization earlier,” Gerald Gass, president of the hospital association, told the RND media group. “That way we could still go into nursing homes with mobile teams before Christmas and vaccinate the residents."

EMA chief Emer Cooke said Monday that her team is already working “around the clock” but added that the vaccine approval timeline is constantly under review, which suggests the date could change.

Part of the problem could be that the EU is seeking to kick off vaccinations in all of its nations at the same time, and Germany could be more prepared than others.

Spahn's growing anxiety comes as Germany has been hitting records of new daily infections and virus deaths in recent weeks. Hospitals and medical groups across Germany have also repeatedly warned they are reaching their limits in caring for COVID-19 patients. On Tuesday, 4,670 COVID-19 patients were being treated in German ICUs.

The nation is going into a hard lockdown Wednesday with schools and most stores shutting down at least until Jan. 10 to stop the exponential rise of COVID-19 cases.

Spahn’s ministry says Germany is ready to give 3 million to 4 million BioNTech vaccination doses in January and up to 11 million doses in the first quarter of 2021.

The country would be able to vaccinate up to 60% of Germany's citizens by the end of the summer, Spahn said Monday night on public broadcaster ZDF. The World Health Organization says around 60% to 70% of a population needs to be vaccinated to successfully tamp down the pandemic.

The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s central disease control center, on Tuesday reported 14,432 new confirmed cases and 500 new deaths, the third-highest number of daily deaths since the pandemic began. Germany has counted over 22,600 virus deaths overall, which is still one-third the toll of Italy or Britain.

The head of the Robert Koch Institute warned that the case numbers would still go up for some time after Germany heads into lockdown on Wednesday. He expressed worry that especially older people and residents of nursing homes are facing high infection figures again.

“The age group of those older than 80 are getting more and more affected, and those are the people who get severely ill or die.” Lothar Wieler warned.

——

Frank Jordans in Berlin, Nicole Winfield in Rome and Maria Cheng contributed reporting from Toronto, Canada.

———

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic a nd https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak