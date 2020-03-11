Gilead, Cloudera rise; Halliburton, Hanesbrands fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Wednesday:
Cloudera Inc., up 4 cents to $7.89.
The software company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.
DXC Technology Co., unchanged at $16.43.
The IT services company is selling its health and human services business to Veritas Capital for $5 billion.
Gilead Sciences Inc., up $1.36 to $73.70.
Patients are reportedly using Gilead's experimental COVID-19 treatment under rules that allow unapproved drugs in extreme cases.
Hanesbrands Inc., down $1.15 to $10.17.
The maker of Champion hoodies began a search to replace retiring CEO Gerald W. Evans Jr.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., down $10.32 to $464.70.
The biotechnology company and a partner hope to test a potential treatment for COVID-19, according to the Wall Street Journal.
PepsiCo Inc., down $4.39 to $129.75.
The beverage and snack maker is buying Rockstar Energy Beverages for $3.85 billion.
Halliburton Co., down 83 cents to $7.83.
Oil prices dipped as Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi acted to boost production.
Vivint Solar Inc., down $1.34 to $8.25.
The solar panel maker reported a big fourth-quarter loss.