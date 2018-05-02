Gilead and Snap slip while Apple and AmerisourceBergen jump

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Apple Inc., up $7.47 to $176.57

The tech giant had a solid quarter and said it will raise its dividend and buy back $100 billion in stock.

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $5.68 to $66.88

The company said growing competition hurt sales of its HIV drugs in the latest quarter.

Snap Inc., down $3.10 to $11.03

The video chat company said revenue slumped, partly because of design changes some users have criticized.

Xerox Corp., down $2.91 to $29.38

The company said CEO Jeff Jacobson will quit and it named six new board members.

Juniper Networks Inc., up 18 cents to $24.92

The computer-network equipment maker issued solid results for the first quarter and forecasts for the current period.

Molson Coors Brewing Co., down $11.04 to $60.64

The beer maker's profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

AmerisourceBergen Corp., up $2.98 to $92.18

The prescription drugs distributor had a better quarter than analysts expected.

Unum Group, down $8.12 to $39.78

Insurers including Unum and Allstate slumped following their first-quarter reports.