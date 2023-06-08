GM CEO Mary Barra to discuss EV charging with Tesla CEO Elon Musk

FILE - Chief Executive Officer Mary Barra speaks during the opening of contract talks with the United Auto Workers on July 16, 2019, in Detroit. Barra was the second highest paid woman CEO in a survey done by AP and Equilar. She received a base salary of $2.1 million, a $6.3 million performance-based bonus, $1.1 million in perks and $19.5 million in stock and option awards, for a total pay package of $29 million. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)

General Motors CEO Mary Barra and Tesla CEO Elon Musk are scheduled to discuss the future of electric vehicle charging on Twitter Spaces on Thursday afternoon

It wasn't clear exactly what Barra and Musk plan to announce. But their discussion comes days after Ford CEO Jim Farley joined Musk to announce that Ford's electric vehicles would gain access to much of Tesla's EV-charging network, the largest in the nation.

Farley also said Ford would switch to Tesla's charging network connector rather than to a different one that is used by the rest of the industry.