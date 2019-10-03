Google to commit to White House job training initiative

Google is committing to a White House initiative designed to get private companies to expand job training for American workers.

CEO Sundar Pichai (pitch-eye) is making the announcement Thursday during an appearance with White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump at El Centro community college in downtown Dallas.

Trump oversees the administration’s worker training efforts.

Google also plans to expand a program it developed that helps prepare people who don’t have experience or college degrees for entry-level information technology support jobs in less than six months.

Trump and Pichai will solicit feedback during a round-table discussion with students who have completed the tech giant’s IT support program.