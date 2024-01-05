Greenbrier, Constellation Brands rise; AngioDynamics, Agilon Health fall, Friday, 1/5/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Friday: Greenbrier, Constellation Brands rise; AngioDynamics, Agilon Health fall

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK --

Greenbrier Companies Inc. (GBX), up $2.46 to $46.80.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment beat analysts’ first-quarter earnings forecasts.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ), up $7.27 to $249.60.

The owner of U.S. licensing rights to Corona and Modelo beer beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

AngioDynamics Inc. (ANGO), down $1.53 to $6.22.

The medical device maker trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Agilon Health Inc. (AGL), down $3.93 to $8.15.

The senior-focused health care company cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW), down $1.50 to $3.50.

The healthcare facilities owner said it will accelerate efforts to recover uncollected rents from tenant Steward Health Care System.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD), down $4.31 to 1,145.01.

The maker of precision instruments said shipping delays hurt earnings during the fourth quarter, but it expects a recovery in the current quarter.

Franklin Covey Co. (FC), up $2.69 to $42.06.

The corporate training and consulting company beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter financial forecasts.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (KRUS), up $14.38 to $88.97.

The California-based sushi restaurant chain raised its sales forecast for the year.