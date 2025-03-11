Greenland in facts and figures

Greenland is having a moment in the spotlight

By The Associated Press

People vote during an early voting for Greenlandic parliamentary elections at the city hall in Nuuk, Greenland, Monday, March 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

NUUK, Greenland -- NUUK, Greenland (AP) — Greenland is having a moment in the spotlight as U.S. President Donald Trump maneuvers to gain control of the mineral-rich Arctic country. Here are some facts and figures about it:

56,699

Nuuk — 19,880

Sisimiut — 5,412

Ilulissat — 4,963

Qaqortaq — 3,047

Aasiaat — 2,951

Fishing produces about 90% of Greenland’s exports. Hunting is still an important source of food and income. Seals, whales, reindeer and musk ox are all hunted.

Tourism is increasingly important. More than 96,000 international passengers traveled through the country’s airports in 2023, up 28% from 2015.

Government jobs account for more than 40% of employment. Fishing, hunting and agriculture employ about 15% of the workforce, followed by wholesalers, 11%; construction, 8%; and transportation, 7%.

Zinc, lead, iron ore, coal, molybdenum, gold, platinum, uranium, copper, nickel, rare earth minerals, hydropower and possibly oil and gas.

Greenland relies heavily on an annual block grant from Denmark. In 2023, the grant was 4.144 billion kroner ($614.4 million), or about half of the Greenland government’s revenue and 20% of gross domestic product.

Greenland is the world’s 12th-largest country, covering more than 2.16 million square kilometers (836,330 square miles).

About 80% of that territory is covered by ice.

Head of State: King Frederik X of Denmark

Prime Minister: Múte Bourup Egede heads the government of Greenland, known as the Naalakkersuisut.

Greenland’s parliament, the Inatsisartut, has 31 members.

Party Votes (%) Seats

Inuit Ataqatigiit (United Inuit) 9,933 (36.6%) 12

Siumut (Forward) 7,986 (29.5%) 10

Naleraq (Point of Orientation) 3,252 (12%) 4

Demokraatit (Democrats) 2,454 (9.1%) 3

Atassut (Solidarity) 1,878 (6.9%) 2

Statistics Greenland; European Parliament