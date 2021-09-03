Growth in services sector slowed in August from record pace

Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July

September 3, 2021, 2:14 PM
1 min read

WASHINGTON -- Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in August after setting a record pace in July.

The Institute for Supply Management reported Friday that its monthly survey of service industries decreased to a reading of 61.7 in August after hitting a record high of 64.1 in July. The July figure was the fastest pace since this data series began in 2008.

Any reading above 50 indicates growth in service industries.

On Wednesday, ISM reported that its survey of manufacturing industries increased in August to a reading of 59.9 even though the survey found that manufacturers were continuing to struggle to meet surging demand while at the same time dealing with numerous supply chain disruptions and a shortage of factory workers.

Top Stories

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

Almost 50 dead in Northeast after flooding as death toll continues to rise

3 hours ago

Biden’s job approval drops to 44% amid broad criticism on Afghanistan: POLL

Sep 03, 6:00 AM

New Zealand police shoot dead 'ISIS-inspired extremist' after he stabs 6 at store

Sep 03, 4:57 AM

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

Twin boys found dead inside car at South Carolina day care

Sep 02, 4:04 PM

Top Stories

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Top Stories

Death toll rising in Northeast after catastrophic flooding

Sep 03, 2:30 AM

Biden slams SCOTUS refusal to block Texas abortion law, vows to pursue legal remedies

Sep 02, 4:56 PM

Ida brings historic flooding to Northeast

Sep 02, 7:44 PM

Alleged high school shooter taken into custody

Sep 01, 8:14 PM

Former Trump officials praise Biden for completing Trump's Afghanistan plan: ANALYSIS

Sep 03, 5:00 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events