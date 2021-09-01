Growth in US manufacturing accelerated in August
WASHINGTON -- Growth in U.S. manufacturing accelerated in August despite the fact that companies were still struggling with supply chain problems.
The Institute for Supply Management, a trade group of purchasing managers, said Wednesday that its index of manufacturing activity rose 0.4 percentage point in August to 59.9. Manufacturing had seen a slowdown in July when activity dipped to 59.5 from 60.6 in June.