Guess, Williams-Sonoma rise; Ford, Vail Resorts fall Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Thursday:

NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially on Thursday:

Accenture PLC, up $7.35 to $158.50.

The consulting company beat Wall Street's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Guess Inc., up $4.88 to $8.80.

The clothing and apparel company handily beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Vail Resorts Inc., down $1.53 to $160.26.

The ski resort operator is shutting down all its North American operations for the remainder of the season.

Lennar Corp., up 69 cents to $31.61.

The homebuilder handily beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Darden Restaurants Inc., up $8.26 to $42.42.

The owner of Olive Garden and other restaurants reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue.

Ford Motor Co., down 3 cents to $4.47.

The automaker suspended its dividend, abandoned its financial forecasts and is tapping into more credit.

Align Technology Inc., down $3.53 to $142.23.

The teeth straightening company warned that the virus pandemic will hurt its finances.

Williams-Sonoma Inc., up $7.60 to $38.26.

The home decor and furnishings company beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.