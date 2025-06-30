A hard-right lawmaker is sworn in as Greece's migration minister

A hard-right lawmaker has been sworn in as Greece’s new migration minister

Greece's newly appointed Migration Minister Thanos Plevris attends a swearing in ceremony at the Presidential palace, in Athens, on Monday, June 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ATHENS, Greece -- A hard-right lawmaker was sworn in Monday as Greece’s migration minister, replacing a fellow right-wing political heavyweight who resigned following accusations of involvement in the distribution of European Union farm subsidies.

Five high-ranking government officials, including the previous migration minister, Makis Voridis, three deputy ministers and a secretary general, resigned last Friday following allegations they were involved in a scheme to provide EU agriculture subsidies to undeserving recipients.

The funds, which were handled by a government body known by its Greek acronym OPEKEPE, were allegedly given to numerous people who had made false declarations of owning or leasing non-existent pastures or livestock.

Thanos Plevris, 48, succeeded Voridis and is expected to maintain Greece’s hard line in migration policy. Both Plevris and Voridis joined the conservative New Democracy party in 2012, from the right-wing populist Popular Orthodox Rally, or LAOS, party.

Voridis has denied any involvement in the alleged farm subsidy fraud and said he resigned in order to clear his name.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which has investigated the case, passed on a hefty file to the Greek Parliament last week that includes allegations of possible involvement of government ministers. Lawmakers enjoy immunity from prosecution in Greece that can only be lifted by parliamentary vote.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said his New Democracy party had failed to stamp out graft.

“Significant reform efforts were made,” Mitsotakis said in a social media post. “But let’s be honest. We failed.”

He said anyone found to have received EU funds they were not entitled to would be ordered to return the money.

“Our many farmers and livestock breeders who toil and produce quality products, and all law-abiding citizens, will not tolerate scammers who claimed to have non-existent pastures and livestock, or those who enabled them to do so,” Mitsotakis said.