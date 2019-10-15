Harley temporarily suspends electric motorcycle production

Harley-Davidson is suspending production of its highly anticipated electric motorcycle because of technical issues that arose during a final quality check.

The manufacturer is counting on the LiveWire motorcycle to attract younger customers and counter flagging sales in the U.S. as its traditional customer base ages.

The company is staying in contact with dealers and assured customers they can continue to ride LiveWire motorcycles, though it didn't specifically outline the issue.

The LiveWire costs nearly $30,000 and can go zero to 60 mph in three seconds. There is no clutch and no shifting.

The company reports third quarter earnings next week.

U.S. sales, which have been in decline, fell 8% in the most recent quarter compared with last year.