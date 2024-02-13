Hasbro, Goodyear fall; JetBlue Airways, TripAdvisor rise, Tuesday, 2/13/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday: Hasbro, Goodyear fall; JetBlue Airways, TripAdvisor rise

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Tuesday:

Cadence Design Systems Inc., down $12.25 to $294.33.

The maker of hardware and software for validating chip designs gave investors a weak earnings forecast.

Hasbro Inc., down 69 cents to $50.60.

The maker of G.I. Joe, Play-Doh and other toys reported disappointing fourth-quarter financial results.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., up $2.30 to $18.32.

The software and data company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Avis Budget Group Inc., down $38.55 to $129.81.

The car rental company's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of analysts' forecasts.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., down $2.04 to $11.59.

The tire maker's fourth-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

JetBlue Airways Corp., up $1.31 to $7.38.

Activist investor Carl Icahn bought an almost 10% stake in the airline.

TripAdvisor Inc., up $3.09 to $25.46.

The travel website operator formed a special committee to consider potential deals.

Bruker Corp., up $6.19 to $76.79.

The scientific equipment maker beat analysts' fourth-quarter financial forecasts.