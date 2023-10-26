Hasbro, Whirlpool fall; ServiceNow, IBM rise, Thursday, 10/26/2023

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:
ServiceNow Inc., up $20.78 to $550.95.
The software maker reported strong third-quarter profit and revenue.
Hasbro Inc., down $6.38 to $48.37.
The maker of G.I. Joe, Play-Doh and other toys reported disappointing third-quarter financial results.
Tractor Supply Co., down $9.28 to $188.79.
The retailer for farmers and ranchers trimmed its profit forecast for the year.
Boston Scientific Corp., down 21 cents to $49.78.
The medical device maker gave investors a disappointing profit forecast for the current quarter.
Whirlpool Corp. (WHR), down $19.88 to $105.73.
The maker of Maytag washers and KitchenAid appliances trimmed its earnings forecast for the year.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. (EW), down $5.56 to $62.78.
The medical device maker gave investors a weak profit and revenue forecast for its current quarter.
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM), up $6.68 to $143.76.
The technology and consulting company reported strong third-quarter earnings and revenue.
O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY), up $46.72 to $921.64.
The auto parts retailer raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.