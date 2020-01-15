Health insurer UnitedHealth trumps 4Q profit expectations
UnitedHealth Group’s net income jumped 16% in the fourth quarter, as the nation’s biggest health insurer ended 2019 by topping Wall Street earnings expectations again.
The Minnentonka, Minnesota, company also reaffirmed a forecast for 2020 earnings that it first laid out last month.