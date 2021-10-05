Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO

October 5, 2021, 7:52 PM
1 min read

Car rental company Hertz has named industry veteran Mark Fields as its interim CEO.

Fields, the former president and CEO of Ford Motor Co., joined Hertz's board in June. He takes over the top post at Hertz from Paul Stone, who will now serve as the company's president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. filed for bankruptcy protection in May 2020. It was among the first major corporations to be felled by the pandemic last year as infections surged and shut down travel on a global scale for both companies and vacationers.

The Estero, Florida-based company completed its restructuring process and emerged from bankruptcy protection in June.

Top Stories

1 hour ago
Oct 05, 10:30 AM
3 hours ago
Oct 05, 8:07 AM
Oct 05, 5:03 AM

Top Stories

2 hours ago
Oct 05, 5:03 AM
Oct 05, 5:02 AM
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Top Stories

2 hours ago
Oct 05, 5:03 AM
Oct 05, 5:02 AM
3 hours ago
3 hours ago

Top Stories

2 hours ago
Oct 05, 8:07 AM
Oct 05, 1:27 AM
Oct 04, 4:14 PM
Oct 05, 5:03 AM

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events