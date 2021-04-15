'Hillbilly Elegy' author J.D. Vance quits firm after tweets

MOREHEAD, Ky. -- “Hillbilly Elegy” author J.D. Vance has resigned from the board of a company that uses green technology to mass-produce food in Appalachia, days after sending some controversial tweets.

Vance was an early investor in AppHarvest, a mega-greenhouse company that produced its first tomatoes this year at a 300-employee facility in Morehead, The Herald-Leader reported.

But Vance also is being floated in Ohio as a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, and he's drawn criticism online for his opposition to corporations that are protesting GOP efforts in multiple states to change voting laws.

Asked about Vance's online commentary, AppHarvest spokesman Travis Parman said “it would not be appropriate for me to discuss his motivation” for leaving the board.

The AppHarvest board of directors also includes TV star and businesswoman Martha Stewart.