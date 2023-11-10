Hologic, Doximity rise; Trade Desk, Plug Power fall, Friday, 11/10/2023

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Hologic, Doximity rise; Trade Desk, Plug Power fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Trade Desk Inc., down $12.80 to $64.01.

The digital-advertising platform gave investors a weak revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Illumina Inc., down $8.61 to $98.37.

The genetic testing tools company cut its profit forecast for the year.

Unity Software Inc., up $1.77 to $27.01.

The video gaming software company is reviewing potential changes to its product portfolio and cost structure.

Doximity Inc., up $3.33 to $23.83.

The medical social networking site raised its revenue forecast for its fiscal year.

Plug Power Inc., down $2.39 to $3.54.

The alternative energy company warned investors that it could face financial collapse within the next 12 months.

Groupon Inc., down $4.71 to $8.82.

The online daily deal service reported disappointing third-quarter earnings.

Flowers Foods Inc., down $1.53 to $20.63.

The bakery goods company trimmed its sales forecast for the year.

Hologic Inc., up $4.93 to $72.13.

The medical device maker beat analysts’ fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.