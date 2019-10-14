For Huda Kattan, beauty has become a billion-dollar business

Iraqi-American Huda Kattan has become one of the most recognizable names in makeup around the world.

Her eponymous empire Huda Beauty, a makeup line valued at $1.2 billion, is now a favorite among A-list celebrities and artists around the world.

Her personality has been key in connecting to the public via social media, a major driver for her makeup known for its vibrant color and contouring popular among Arab women. She's part of a growing vanguard of lines built around personalities, an expanding business model as more-established brands face slower sales.

Speaking in Dubai, Kattan says "makeup as a form of self-expression will just grow even more."

She says her business remains strong because of her focus on the Mideast, where makeup sales continue to grow.