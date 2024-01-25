IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall, Thursday, 1/25/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday: IBM, Lam Research rise; Tesla, Humana fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Thursday:

Tesla Inc., down $25.20 to $182.63.

The electric vehicle maker reported disappointing fourth-quarter earnings and warned of “notably lower” sales growth this year.

International Business Machines Corp., up $16.50 to $190.43.

The technology and consulting company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Lam Research Corp., up $17.44 to $865.60.

The semiconductor equipment maker gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.

ResMed Inc., up $14.57 to $186.35.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders beat Wall Streets' fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

Hexcel Corp., down $6.04 to $65.61.

The maker of lightweight composite materials gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc., up 15 cents to $29.75.

The home furnishings company's second-quarter earnings missed analysts' forecasts, but it reported a rising profit margin.

Humana Inc., down $47.04 to $355.36.

The health insurer’s earnings forecast fell far short of Wall Street expectations.

American Airlines Group Inc., up $1.43 to $15.36.

The airline gave investors an encouraging earnings forecast.