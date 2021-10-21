IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: IBM, Las Vegas Sands fall; Crocs, AutoNation rise

October 21, 2021, 8:24 PM
1 min read

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

International Business Machines Corp., down $13.57 to $128.33.

The technology and consulting company's third-quarter revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

CSX Corp., up 55 cents to $35.01.

The freight railroad's third-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., down 75 cents to $38.77.

The casino operator's third-quarter loss was worse than Wall Street expected.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., up $4.80 to $70.45.

The hospital operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting strong third-quarter financial results.

AutoNation Inc., up $9.04 to $126.

The auto retailer handily beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts on a jump in demand.

Crocs Inc., up $12.67 to $148.60.

The footwear company reported encouraging third-quarter financial results.

Tractor Supply Co., up $8.12 to $210.42.

The retailer for farmers and ranchers raised its profit and revenue forecasts for the year.

Devon Energy Corp., down $1.21 to $39.70.

Crude oil prices fell and weighed down energy stocks.

Top Stories

Oct 20, 10:18 AM
Oct 21, 5:53 AM
44 minutes ago
2 hours ago
Oct 19, 5:37 PM

Top Stories

43 minutes ago
4 hours ago
Oct 20, 3:37 PM
Oct 21, 5:53 AM
Oct 20, 7:22 AM

Top Stories

43 minutes ago
4 hours ago
Oct 20, 3:37 PM
Oct 20, 7:22 AM
Oct 21, 5:53 AM

Top Stories

43 minutes ago
Oct 21, 5:53 AM
Oct 20, 1:54 PM
Oct 20, 3:37 PM
4 hours ago

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events