Incyte, Squarespace rise; Chimera Investment, Amazon fall, Monday, 5/13/2024

Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday: Incyte, Squarespace rise; Chimera Investment, Amazon fall

NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Monday:

Incyte Corp. (INCY), up $4.19 to $57.25.

The specialty drugmaker announced plans to buy back up to $2 billion of its stock.

Squarespace Inc. (SQSP), up $4.99 to $43.18.

The software company Squarespace is being taken private in $6.9 billion all-cash deal with private equity firm Permira.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), up $1.39 to $14.73.

The China-based music streaming platform beat analysts' first-quarter revenue forecasts.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. (WBA), up 86 cents to $18.05.

The drugstore chain is reportedly discussing a potential sale of historic British pharmacy Boots.

Intel Corp. (INTC), up $1 to $30.85.

The chipmaker is reportedly in advanced talks on an $11 billion investment from Apollo Global Management.

Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM), down 23 cents to $4.39.

The mortgage investor announced a 1-for-3 reverse stock split later this month.

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL), up 83 cents to $11.47.

The gene editing company beat analysts' first-quarter financial forecasts.

Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), down $1.34 to $186.14.

The internet retail giant’s self-driving robotaxi unit is the target of an investigation after two vehicles were in crashes with motorcycles.