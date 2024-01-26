Intel, KLA fall; American Express, Olin rise, Friday, 1/26/2024

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: Intel, KLA fall; American Express, Olin rise

The Associated Press

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:

Intel Corp., down $5.90 to $43.65.

The chipmaker gave investors a weak earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter.

American Express Co., up $13.36 to $201.43.

The credit card issuer and global payments company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.

KLA Corp., down $42.32 to $599.37.

The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for this quarter.

Levi Strauss & Co., up 20 cents to $15.95.

The denim giant will slash its corporate workforce by 10% to 15% in the first half as part of a two-year restructuring.

AppFolio Inc., up $49.28 to $223.66.

The property management software maker handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., up $17.50 to $146.38.

The defense contractor raised its profit and revenue forecasts.

Olin Corp., up $3.40 to $55.15.

The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.

Gentex Corp., up $2.08 to $33.92.

The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.