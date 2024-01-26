Intel, KLA fall; American Express, Olin rise, Friday, 1/26/2024
NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes on Friday:
Intel Corp., down $5.90 to $43.65.
The chipmaker gave investors a weak earnings and revenue forecast for the current quarter.
American Express Co., up $13.36 to $201.43.
The credit card issuer and global payments company gave investors a strong earnings forecast.
KLA Corp., down $42.32 to $599.37.
The maker of equipment for manufacturing semiconductors gave investors a disappointing earnings forecast for this quarter.
Levi Strauss & Co., up 20 cents to $15.95.
The denim giant will slash its corporate workforce by 10% to 15% in the first half as part of a two-year restructuring.
AppFolio Inc., up $49.28 to $223.66.
The property management software maker handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp., up $17.50 to $146.38.
The defense contractor raised its profit and revenue forecasts.
Olin Corp., up $3.40 to $55.15.
The chlor-alkali and ammunition producer’s fourth-quarter earnings beat Wall Street forecasts.
Gentex Corp., up $2.08 to $33.92.
The maker of automatic-dimming rearview mirrors and other products reported strong fourth-quarter earnings.