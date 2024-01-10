Intuitive Surgical, Lennar rise; Aehr Test Systems, Chewy fall, Wednesday, 1/10/2024
Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday: Intuitive Surgical, Lennar rise; Aehr Test Systems, Chewy fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that are trading heavily or have substantial price changes on Wednesday:
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (HPE), up 20 cents to $16.34.
The information technology giant is buying Juniper Networks for about $14 billion in cash.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG), up $20.63 to $351.19.
The maker of robotic surgical equipment gave investors an encouraging financial update.
Lennar Corp. (LEN), up $3.70 to $151.86.
The homebuilder increased its dividend and raised its buyback program by $5 billion.
WD-40 Co. (WDFC), up $34.41 to $271.02.
The maintenance and cleaning product company beat analysts' fiscal first-quarter earnings forecasts.
Aehr Test Systems (AEHR), down $3.68 to $18.67.
The supplier to the semiconductor industry trimmed its revenue forecast for the year.
Chewy Inc. (CHWY), down $1.02 to $20.13.
The online pet supply store is selling about 12.3 million shares of its stock through Morgan Stanley.
GoodRx Holdings Inc. (GDRX), up 78 cents to $6.49.
The digital healthcare company gave investors an encouraging revenue update.
PriceSmart Inc. (PSMT), up $4.77 to $77.71.
The warehouse club operator beat Wall Street's fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.