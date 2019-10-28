Investors return to Saudi Arabia as lucrative oil IPO looms

Investors and business leaders have returned to Saudi Arabia for an investment forum that was overshadowed last year by the assassination of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

The Future Investment Initiative begins on Tuesday in Riyadh. It comes as the kingdom plans to offer a sliver of the state-run oil giant Saudi Aramco to fund development projects. Already, the forum has announced Dow Chemicals, HSBC, Samsung and other global firms will be partners to the event.

However, some investors remain spooked by Khashoggi's slaying, as well as last month's attack on the heart of Aramco's operation.

Questions also remain about Saudi Aramco itself, such as the health and the size of its oil reserves.