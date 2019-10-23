Jamaican citizens sue exclusive Yellowstone Club over wages

Five Jamaicans recruited to work at a Montana ski resort for the ultra-rich say they and more than 100 other Jamaicans were discriminated against and paid less than other employees doing the same work.

They filed a lawsuit last year and are scheduled for settlement talks with the Yellowstone Club and a hospitality staffing agency this week.

The lawsuit alleges the Jamaicans did not receive tips or service charges included on restaurant and bar bills like other employees did during the winter of 2017-18 at the resort near Yellowstone National Park.

The parties declined to comment before Wednesday's mediation.

The complaint argues the lost tips and service charges could amount to around $500 nightly for workers at nicest at the exclusive ski and golf resort near Big Sky.

———

This story corrects that the allegations center on the winter of 2017-18, not last winter.