JM Smucker's search for balance, growth goes on

J.M. Smucker is doing just about everything asked of it in trying to find areas of faster growth, while ditching some of the packaged foods that fewer people seemingly want.

It's got a long way to go, however, as seen Tuesday in Wall Street's humdrum reaction to the sale of some major brands like Pillsbury this week.

A day after selling off its U.S. bakery division, shares of the company, off by 13 percent this year, are down almost 3 percent in early trading.

J.M. Smucker Co., based in Orrville, Ohio, about 20 miles from Akron, announced the $375 million sale of its U.S. baking business on Monday to subsidiaries of the private equity firm Brynwood Partners.