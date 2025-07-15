JP Morgan posts strong 2nd quarter numbers; Dimon warns of tariff, geopolitical risk

JPMorgan’s second-quarter profit fell to $14.2 billion in second quarter, but the New York bank beat Wall Street expectations

The logo for J.P.Morgan appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, May 1, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

WASHINGTON -- JPMorgan’s second-quarter profit fell to $15 billion in second quarter, but the New York bank beat Wall Street expectations. CEO Jamie Dimon on Tuesday touted another strong performance by the bank, particularly its markets division, where revenue rose by 15% to $8.9 billion.

JPMorgan earned an adjusted $5.24 per share in the period, beating the $4.48 analysts were calling for but down from last year’s $6.12 per share. Excluding the one-time items, JPMorgan earned $4.96 per share in the period.

Dimon said the U.S. economy remained resilient in the second quarter, highlighting tax reform and the potential for more deregulation. However, he noted that plenty of risks remain, including trade uncertainty, geopolitical conflicts and federal government deficits.

“The finalization of tax reform and potential deregulation are positive for the economic outlook, however, significant risks persist — including from tariffs and trade uncertainty, worsening geopolitical conditions, high fiscal deficits and elevated asset prices,” Dimon said in prepared remarks.

Dimon often weighs in on global and economic issues that go beyond the scope of banking. He’s seen as the banker that Washington and global leaders can turn to for advice, solicited or unsolicited. His comments tend to reverberate through Washington and Corporate America.

JPMorgan's net interest income, the difference between the interest the bank takes in on its loan portfolio and the interest in pays out on customer deposits, rose 2% to $23.3 billion.

The country’s biggest banks have benefitted from higher interest rates for the last two years, but many expect the Federal Reserve to cut its benchmark lending rate up to two times this year, which will impact banks' bottom line.

Total managed revenue hit $45.7 billion, also beating expectations but below last year’s $51 billion. Wall Street was expecting revenue just under $44 billion.

Shares of JPMorgan shifted between tiny gains and losses before the bell Tuesday, while broader U.S. markets were essentially flat.

Wells Fargo also reported its second-quarter earnings early Tuesday, beating Wall Street's profit and revenue targets. Wells posted net income of $5.5 billion in the period. That works out to a profit of $1.60 per share, beating the $1.41 analysts expected and the $1.33 from the same quarter a year ago.

However, investors were discouraged by the San Francisco bank's outlook, and its shares fell 2% in premarket trading.