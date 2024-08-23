Would she be there or not

Kamala Harris with Beyonce? Yes, but the star singer was only heard through loudspeakers

Kamala Harris introduced herself to the country she hopes to lead in the climactic moment of the Democratic national convention on Thursday — and despite chatter about potential mystery guests, Beyonce's only appearance was over the loudspeakers.

In the end, it was the most traditional of convention moments coming through television screens: the candidate, her running mate and their families bathed in the cheers of supporters, with balloons floating from the rafters.

There had been an anticipatory mood as the night took shape, and it wasn't just for Harris. For days, there were rumors of an appearance by mega-stars Taylor Swift or Beyonce, whose song “Freedom” has been adopted by the vice president as a campaign theme.

“If she's not, they better come up with something,” said NBC News' Savannah Guthrie.

An NBC reporter wandering the convention floor asked delegates what they would think about a Beyonce appearance. NBC's Kelly O'Donnell, stationed to the side of the stage, noted shortly before Harris appeared that a curtain was blocking a view that she had throughout the convention of people who had milled about backstage.

Rumors were spreading online to the point where Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee, posted on X: “Contrary to false news posts, I am not the surprise guest at the DNC tonight. My guess is that it will be Beyonce or Taylor Swift. So disappointing, I know!”

Emmy Ruiz, the White House director of political strategy and outreach, posted a bee emoji on her X account earlier in the day. Was it a signal to the "Bey-hive"? She quickly wrote, “Sorry guys my 6 year old took my phone.”

Maybe it was all in fun, but there was a danger to it. Would people tune in to the convention, hoping to see the superstar, and be disappointed if she wasn't there? If she DID show up, would it overshadow the Democratic presidential candidate on the biggest night of her professional life?

In the end, the Hollywood Reporter posted a story about a half hour before Harris took the stage — with “Freedom” playing through the sound system — quoting a representative for the singer saying, “Beyonce was never scheduled to be there. The report of a performance is untrue.”

Entertainment mixed with political speeches throughout the convention, with Stevie Wonder, Pink, John Legend, the Chicks, Lil Jon and Jason Isbell making appearances.

After a week in which the Democrats' headline speakers appeared after prime time (8 to 11 p.m.) ended for weary viewers on the East Coast, Harris appeared shortly after 10:30 and spoke for 37 minutes. It was an unspoken contrast to opponent Donald Trump. The former president accepted the GOP nomination last month with a 92-minute speech that ended past midnight Eastern time.

Several pundits later emphasized the muscular nature of Harris' speech, particularly on foreign policy.

“People have been talking about her as a joyful warrior,” said CNN's Audie Cornish. “We heard more warrior.”

Fox News' Brit Hume said that it was a speech that President Biden could have made before ending his bid for re-election, “but he could not have delivered it with the force of Harris. It was very strong.”

“Tonight you heard a woman inspired by her mother to dream big and by her father to be fearless,” said ABC News analyst Donna Brazile, a former Democratic National Committee chair.

Robert Costa of CBS News agreed with Harris that it was a new chapter in the American story. “But we're looking ahead to something that could be tumultuous for the country, as it deals with two parties truly pulling at the definition of what it means to be an American.”

Trump, meanwhile, kept up a running commentary on his Truth Social account as she spoke. “A lot of talk about childhood, we've got to get to the Border, Inflation and Crime!” he wrote.

___

David Bauder writes about media for the AP. Follow him at http://twitter.com/dbauder.