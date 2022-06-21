NEW YORK -- Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago.
Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago
Kellogg, the maker of Frosted Flakes, Froot Loops and Eggo, will split into 3 companies; corporate HQ moves to Chicago
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine live updates: American killed in Ukraine, officials say
- 1 hour ago
Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea
- Jun 20, 12:50 PM
Uvalde parents call for chief's resignation at emotional school board meeting
- Jun 20, 10:30 PM
Kellogg announces split into 3 separate companies
- 12 minutes ago
At least 6 dead, 42 injured in weekend mass shootings across US
- Jun 20, 07:01 PM