Take-Two and Kraft Heinz jump while Symantec slips

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $10.17 to $123.41

The video game publisher raised its annual forecasts after a strong first quarter.

Symantec Corp., down $1.63 to $19.25

The software maker said billings from business customers fell short of its projections and lowered its forecasts.

Kraft Heinz Co., up $5.08 to $64.48

The packaged food company said its profit fell, but the results were better than analysts expected.

Post Holdings Inc., up $6.90 to $93.58

The cereal maker had a solid third quarter and announced an investment in its private brands division.

Groupon Inc., down 12 cents to $4.86

The online daily deal service reported a bigger loss and less revenue than analysts expected.

GoPro Inc., up $1.06 to $7.05

The action video camera company said its sales improved from last quarter and it continued to cut costs.

Activision Blizzard Inc., down $2.74 to $71.32

The video game maker's third-quarter forecast fell far short of Wall Street's hopes.

Noble Energy Inc., down $2.83 to $32.89

The oil and gas company took a loss in the second quarter.