Kroger and Williams Partners jump while Cisco Systems sinks

Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Thursday:

Cisco Systems Inc., down $1.70 to $43.46

The seller of switches, routers and software's results met expectations, but analysts worried about its profit margins and other issues.

Kroger Co., up 36 cents to $25.30

The company said it increased its investment in British online supermarket company Ocado.

J.C. Penney Co., down 38 cents to $2.69

The department store operator said it might take a loss in 2018 as it cut its annual forecast.

Wells Fargo Co., down 82 cents to $54.22

The Wall Street Journal reported on possible misconduct by employees in the company's business banking division.

Jack in the Box Inc., down $7.58 to $83.79

The burger chain reported disappointing results in its fiscal second quarter.

Children's Place Inc., down $10.97 to $127.03

The retailer's profit and revenue fell short of analyst projections.

Dillard's Inc., up $4.53 to $76.53

The department store chain did better than Wall Street expected in the first quarter.

Williams Partners LP, up $3.07 to $41.49

The energy infrastructure company agreed to be bought by Williams Cos. for $10.5 billion in stock.