La-Z-Boy, Pfizer rise; Lowe's, PaySign fall
NEW YORK -- Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:
Target Corp., up $3.81 to $166.85.
The retailer's online sales surged, helping it beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit forecasts.
Lowe's Companies Inc., down $13.12 to $146.74.
The home improvement chain made a lackluster profit forecast after matching Wall Street's third-quarter earnings expectations.
Pfizer Inc., up 28 cents to $36.32.
PaySign Inc., down $1.94 to $4.20.
The manager of prepaid card programs reported a surprising third-quarter loss.
Boeing Co., down $6.75 to $203.30.
Aviation regulators in the U.S. cleared the airplane maker's 737 Max to resume flights.
La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.16 to $39.49.
The Michigan-based furniture maker handily beat analysts' second-quarter profit forecasts.
Polaris Inc., down $6.13 to $90.88.
The snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle maker said CEO Scott Wine is resigning.
The TJX Cos., up $1.14 to $62.28.
The owner of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other chains beat Wall Street's third-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.